India to co-host 2026 ICC T20 WC and 2031 50-over World Cup; Pakistan gets 2025 Champions Trophy

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the years and hosts of their upcoming major events till 2031. India will be co-hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2031 50-over World Cup with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively.
Apart from that, India will also be the sole host of the 2029 ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan, who haven't hosted a major ICC event since 1996 World Cup final, are granted the hosting rights of 2025 Champions Trophy.
Below is the complete host list of upcoming ICC events:
2024 WT20 - USA and West Indies.
2025 CT - Pakistan.
2026 WT20 - India and SL.
2027 WC - South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
2028 WT20 - Australia and NZ.
2029 CT - India.
2030 WT20 - England, Ireland & Scotland.
2031 WC - India and Bangladesh.