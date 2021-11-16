India to co-host 2026 ICC T20 WC and 2031 50-over World Cup; Pakistan gets 2025 Champions Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of ICC T20 World Cup

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the years and hosts of their upcoming major events till 2031. India will be co-hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2031 50-over World Cup with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively.

Apart from that, India will also be the sole host of the 2029 ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan, who haven't hosted a major ICC event since 1996 World Cup final, are granted the hosting rights of 2025 Champions Trophy.

Below is the complete host list of upcoming ICC events:

2024 WT20 - USA and West Indies.

2025 CT - Pakistan.

2026 WT20 - India and SL.

2027 WC - South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

2028 WT20 - Australia and NZ.

2029 CT - India.

2030 WT20 - England, Ireland & Scotland.

2031 WC - India and Bangladesh.

