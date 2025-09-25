India surpass Sri Lanka to register legendary feat in Asia Cup history India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to reach the Asia Cup 2025 final and become the most successful team in the tournament’s history with 48 wins. Kuldeep starred with 3 wickets. Pakistan vs Bangladesh on Sept 25 will decide the second finalist.

Dubai:

On Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India secured a 41-run victory over Bangladesh to book their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final. With this win, India overtook Sri Lanka to become the team with the most victories in Asia Cup history. The Men in Blue now boast 48 wins from 70 matches, edging past Sri Lanka’s 47 wins in 71 games. Pakistan remain third on the list with 36 wins.

Most successful team in Asia Cup history

Team Most win India 48 Sri Lanka 47 Pakistan 36 Bangladesh 15

In the match against Bangladesh, openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill once again rose to the occasion to set the tone for the match. The duo stitched an opening partnership of 76, which helped India post 168 runs on the board. The middle order batters, barring Hardik Pandya, struggled heavily to get going as the likes of Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Axar Patel batted at a strike rate of less than 100.

The bowlers produced a brilliant show once again, which helped the team register a comfortable victory. Kuldeep Yadav was once again the star of the show, conceding just 18 runs in his four overs and picking up three wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy picked up two wickets each, and with that, India once again booked their place in the summit clash.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh to decide another finalist

With two losses to their name, Sri Lanka are already out of the Asia Cup 2025 final. As things stand, the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on September 25 is a virtual semi-final, as the winner will progress to the final.

Notably, Bangladesh have played some brilliant cricket in the continental cup, registering crucial victories over Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated the Lankan Lions in the Super Four, but have already lost twice to India, which might haunt them. Nevertheless, a cracking game of cricket is expected.