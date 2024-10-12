India's squad for Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament revealed, T20 World Cup 2007 winner named captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik with the T20 World Cup trophy.

India have announced their squad for the Hong Kong Super Sixes 2024 edition and it is brimming with experience. India's ICC World Twenty20 2007 winning member Robin Uthappa has been announced as the captain of the seven-member squad.

Shreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper-batter), Kedar Jadhav, Bharat Chipli, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem are the other six members of the squad.

The upcoming season will mark the 20th edition of the tournament and will be organised at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong from November 1 to 3. The tournament is being organised after a gap of seven years and will witness the participation of 12 teams. South Africa are the defending champions, having won the 2017 edition.

Notably, India's squad boasts of experience as there are players who have played in various tournaments around the world. Uthappa played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is during the course of his international career for Team India. He is also only the 10th player to have played 200 or more games in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The other six members of the have also played in the Indian Premier League and have truckloads of experience of playing in the first-class circuit.

More to follow.........