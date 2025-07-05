India's tour of Bangladesh rescheduled, BCCI announces new dates The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced rescheduling the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh, which was scheuled to take place in August 2025. As per the latest guidelines, the series will now be played in September 2026.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed rescheduling India’s tour to Bangladesh, which was supposed to happen in August 2025. However, due to political tension between the two countries, there were talks of the three-match ODI and T20I series being called off.

However, in an official statement, the board informed that after discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and looking at the cricketing commitments of both teams, the series has been rescheduled to September 2026.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026,” BCCI confirmed via official statement.

“This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams. The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course,” it further read.

India’s international schedule

The India tour of England will end on August 4. Soon after that, the Bangladesh series was expected to begin. Now, with that being rescheduled to next year, it needs to be seen if BCCI contacts other boards for a possible white-ball tour. The September window is also empty as the Asia Cup is expected to take place at the same time in Dubai.

After that, West Indies will tour India for a two-match Test series. Once that ends, India will travel to Australia for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. It will arguably be Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s final tour to the Down South. After India returns, they will play a full-fledged series against South Africa. It will start with a two-match Test series, followed by a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series. A white-ball series against New Zealand will next follow.