India’s spin maestro lambasts superstar culture within Indian team

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, there is no doubt that the Indian team has been star-studded from the very start. With different generations, several names have come up and have established themselves as legends of the game. Not only have they performed on the field, but they have also gained a massive amount of fans within the country.

In recent years, there have been several cases of many big names opting out of domestic tournaments to manage their workload, which was reprimanded by the BCCI as well. The birth of the ‘superstar culture’ within the Indian cricket team has been criticised by many in recent months, and the same was the opinion of former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin.

Recently, Ashwin came forward and talked about the superstar culture within the Indian cricket team, saying it should not be encouraged as everyone is just a sportsperson and not an actor or superstar. “It is important to normalise things in Indian cricket. We must not encourage this superstardom and super celebrities within the Indian cricket team. We must normalise all these things going forward. We are cricketers. We are not actors or superstars. We are sportspersons, and we must be someone that the common people should resonate with and can compare themselves with,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The 38-year-old also cited the examples of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and how when they reach a milestone, it should be about the team, and things should continue like usual. “For example if you are a Rohit Sharma or a Virat Kohli, who have achieved so much. When you hit one more century, it is not just about your achievement anymore. It should be the business as usual, and our goals should be bigger than these achievements,” Ashwin said.

Speaking of the Indian team, the side is currently gearing up for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. They will kick off their campaign by taking on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on February 20.