India register massive milestone, join Pakistan after taking clinching T20I series against Zimbabwe

India have registered a massive milestone in T20 cricket after humbling down Zimbabwe in the 4th T20I of the five-match series at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 13. The Shubman Gill-led team eased past Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe with a huge 10-wicket win. The Men in Blue have clinched the T20I series with a game to go and have also registered a massive milestone.

This was India's 50th T20I win at home of the opposition. They have become the second team to have at least 50 wins at the oppositions' home. The first ones are Pakistan, who also have 50 wins to their name.

Teams with most wins at oppositions' home:

Pakistan: 50 wins in 95 matches

India: 50 wins in 82 matches

Australia: 39 wins in 79 matches

New Zealand: 37 wins in 74 matches

England: 35 wins in 76 matches

The visitors were dominant throughout the fourth T20I. They bossed the Chevrons in batting-friendly conditions first with the ball and then the openers led the way in a 153-run chase. Captain Shubman Gill and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 58 and 93, respectively. This was Gill's second fifty-plus score in the first four games of this series. He made 66 in the previous T20I win over the Chevrons. This is the only fifth occasion that a team has chased down a score of over 150 without losing a wicket.

This is India's only second 10-wicket win in the format. They outclassed Zimbabwe by 10 wickets earlier in 2016 when they chased down 100 in a T20I game, which was their first win without losing a wicket.

More to follow...