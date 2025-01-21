India outclass England by 79 runs to win PD Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN BOARD FOR PARA Indian team with PD Champions Trophy 2025

India defeated England by 79 runs to clinch the 2025 Physical Disability Champions Trophy. Batting first at the FTZ Cricket Grounds in Katunayake, India wreaked havoc, courtesy of a blistering start. Opener Yogendra Bhadoria reigned supreme, smacking 73 runs off 40 deliveries. He set the momentum early on but unfortunately, the top order failed to capitalize on that. Rajesh Kannur, Keni and Ravindra Sante had difficult outings before Majid and Narendra Mangore scripted the perfect finish.

Majid made an unbeaten 33 off 19 deliveries while Mangore smacked 31* off 14. Courtesy of their terrific knocks, India posted 197 runs on the board in the first innings. Liam OBrien and Alex Hammond picked up two wickets each for the Three Lions. In the second innings, the Indian bowlers took over the business and destroyed England’s batting unit.

Radhika Prasad particularly was terrific with the new ball. He dismissed Anthony Clamham in the first delivery and went on to pick up three more wickets of Brendon Parr, Liam and Hammond. Ravindra Sante and Keni supported him well, picking up two wickets each. They sucked the life of the England batters, resulting in a mammoth victory for India.

Keni was delighted following India’s win as he called it to be his proudest moment of his career. He alluded the players for showing fighting spirit and credited them for their significant contribution to the historic win.

“Leading this incredible team to victory in the PD Champions Trophy is the proudest moment of my career. Our journey through the playoffs shows the depth of talent and fighting spirit in this team. Each player has contributed significantly to this historic achievement. This trophy belongs not just to us, but to every differently-abled person who has ever dreamed of playing cricket for India,” Keni said.

“This victory is a testament to the untiring spirit of our players and the growing strength of differently-abled cricket in India. DCCI has always believed in the potential of our cricketers, and today they have proven that they are world-beaters. This win will inspire countless others to take up the sport and chase their dreams,” Ravi Chauhan BCCI Member Differently Abled Cricket Committee mentioned.

Playing XI of India and England:

India - Yogendra Bhadoria, Rajesh Kannur, Vikrant Keni (c), Ravindra Sante, Majid, Narendra Mangore, Sunny, Jithendra V N , Radhika Prasad, Aakash Patil, Nikhil Manhas

England - Anthony Clapham, Brendon Parr, Callum Flynn, Liam OBrien, Will Flynn, Angus Brown, Alex Hammond, Hugo Hammond, Liam Thomas, Ben Sutton, Jordan William