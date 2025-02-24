India, New Zealand qualify for Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals; Pakistan, Bangladesh knocked out Champions Trophy 2025: India and New Zealand have two wins in their first two matches in Champions Trophy 2025. Both the teams have secured their place in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh have been knocked out of the race from Group A.

India and New Zealand have become the first two teams to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals after the Kiwis defeated Bangladesh in their second match of the tournament in Rawalpindi on Monday, February 24.

The Kiwis chased down a middling target of 237 against the Bangla Tigers at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to bag two wins in two outings in the ongoing tournament. With this result, both India and New Zealand have qualified for the semis. The Men in Blue also have two wins in as many matches.

Hosts Pakistan, Asian stars Bangladesh knocked out

The result means that hosts Pakistan and another Asian side Bangladesh have officially been knocked out of the tournament. The Men in Green have no win from their opening two fixtures, the same as what Bangladesh have now.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan team suffered a humiliating loss to New Zealand in the tournament opener on February 19 when they were shot out for 260 in their 321-run chase. They suffered another humbling against India when the Men in Blue chased down 242 with six wickets in hand and 45 balls to go.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost their first match to India after the Rohit Sharma-led team hunted down 229 with six wickets in hand. The Bangla Tigers have been defeated by the Kiwis now.

Coming to the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand, the Bangla Tigers had huffed and puffed towards 236 after a 77 from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and some late contributions from Jaker Ali and Rishad Hossain.

New Zealand lost two wickets early as the Bangla Tigers pushed the Kiwis into a bit of trouble. However, the returning Rachin Ravindra played a masterful knock to anchor the chase. He scored 112 from 105 balls, his fourth ton in ICC ODI events to put a brilliant foundation for the chase. While he was caught out by Parvez Hossain Emon in the 39th over, the match was pretty much over with the Kiwis needing 36 runs from 70 balls.

Glenn Phillips had another joyful time, albeit a short one, in the run-chase as he took the Kiwis home and into the semifinals easily in the end.