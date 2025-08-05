India hand Impact Player of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy medal to star all-rounder India levelled the five-match series against England with an epic win at the Oval in the fifth match. The six-run win for India is their closest win by margin of runs. The Indian team celebrated the win with some raw emotions and handed the Impact Player of the series medal to a star player.

New Delhi:

The Indian team celebrated the Oval Test win with great jubilation and ecstasy. From looking down and out in the defence of 374 when England were at 301/3 to winning the match by six runs, the visitors had put in a jaw-dropping effort to make a comeback for the ages in a historic win.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball in the second innings, sharing nine wickets between them, with the former bagging a five-wicket haul. Siraj's spell on Day 5 of the Test will be etched into the memories of the Indian fans and cricket fans alike.

With England needing 35 to win with four wickets in hand, Siraj had a belief that he could do it. And he did. The pace ace took three of the four wickets that fell on the final day, including the final one of Gus Atkinson, which took India to their closest win-ever in Test cricket in terms of runs.

Washington Sundar named Impact Player of series

Following the win, the Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the team in the dressing room and also handed the Impact Player of the series medal to all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Sundar had played four of the five Tests and scored 284 runs in eight innings, including a century in the second innings of the Manchester Test that India managed to draw despite staring down a defeat.

Sundar also took seven wickets in four matches that also featured a four-wicket haul during the second innings in the third Test at Lord's. Sundar had put up impressive performances. He had also hit 53 during the second innings of the Oval Test as he took India from 357/9 to 396 with some crucial runs that ultimately proved gold for the visitors.

India clinch magical win at Oval

India registered a sensational comeback to script a fairytale win by six runs against England at the Oval as they defeated the Three Lions by 6 runs. India denied England what looked like an easy win after Harry Brook and Joe Root had chucked out more than half of 374 with their 195-run stand for the fourth wicket.

However, India made a remarkable comeback to register a win for the ages. England needed 35 runs to win the fifth Test, while the Indians were four wickets away from a magical win, and the visitors did it.