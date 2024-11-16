India break Pakistan's all-time T20I record with jaw-dropping year-end finish

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India drew curtains to the T20I format in 2024 with a scintillating 3-1 series win over South Africa. India have been highly dominant this year with their T20 World Cup 2024 being the major highlight. India ended their ICC trophy drought of 11 years with a global trophy finally in their bag.

The Men in Blue have won all five bilateral T20I series this year and have lost only two matches in the format. Zimbabwe and South Africa are the only teams to defeat India this year. They have won an astonishing number of 24 matches out of the 26 they have competed in, including two Super Over wins.

Meanwhile, India have shattered a record of Pakistan. With 24 wins out of 26 games, India have a win percentage of 92.31%, which is little more than Pakistan's all-time best percentage of 89.47% in 2018. Pakistan won 17 matches out of 19 in 2018, losing only two.

Teams with the best winning percentage in T20Is:

1 - India: 92.31% (24 wins in 26 matches)

2 - Pakistan: 89.47% (17 wins in 19 matches)

3 - Uganda: 87.88% (29 wins in 33 matches)

4 - PNG: 87.5% (14 wins in 17 matches)

5 - Tanzania: 80.77% (21 wins in 29 matches)

India have won all the five bilateral series they have competed in this year. They have beaten Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa in 2024. The major highlight was the T20 World Cup 2024, which India won unbeaten after defeating South Africa in the final.

Notably, India are in a transition phase after the retirement of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja from the shortest International format. Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as the full-time T20I captain despite Hardik Pandya being in the team.

The Indian team features young guns like Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Yadav to name a few. Sanju Samson's rediscovered form bodes well for him and the team too. India will hope this strong year carries on to the next one and then in 2026, the T20 World Cup year when they will have to defend their title at home and in Sri Lanka.