Forte turns into frailty: India batters succumb to Sri Lanka spinners; create unwanted world record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jeffrey Vandersay celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli.

India's forte of dominating spin turned into a huge weakness as their batters succumbed to the relentless pressure applied by Sri Lanka spinners throughout the course of the recently concluded three-match ODI series. India's batters showcased an underwhelming performance in the decider (third ODI) at the R Premadasa Stadium and it helped the hosts clinch the series 2-0.

India's forte of playing spin turned into a massive weakness and cost them the three-match ODI series as their batters succumbed to the Lankan spinners and failed to put up a fight.

The Men in Blue lost 27 wickets against the Lankan spinners - the most wickets lost by any team against spinners in a bilateral ODI series comprising three matches at least.

Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Dunith Wellalage claimed figures of 5/27 in the third ODI and broke the back of India's batting line-up. Wellalage also became the first spinner to claim two five-fors in ODIs against India. His first five-wicket haul had come in the Asia Cup in 2023.

Wellalage thanked his skipper Charith Asalanka and the entire team management after he was awarded the Player of the Series for scoring 108 runs with the willow in hand and claiming seven wickets.

"First of all I want to thank my skipper and my teammates, coaching staff, everyone gave me great support. The wicket is turning, so we adjusted to the wicket. The wicket today was the same, we made less mistakes today. Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis batted really well, and Jeffrey Vandersay, myself and Maheesh Theekshana did really well with the ball," said Wellalage during the post-match presentation.

Reflecting on India's struggle against spin, skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that it is not a pressing concern but something that every player needs to prepare well against going forward.

"I don't think it's a concern, but it's something we need to look at seriously, our individual gameplans, and it's something we were definitely put under pressure with in this series," said Rohit.