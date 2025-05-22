India announce U19 squad for England tour: Vaibhav Suryavanshi included, Ayush Mhatre named captain A 16-member squad for the upcoming England tour has been announced. After impressive performances in IPL 2025, Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have been included in the team. India will play five One-Day and two multi-day matches on the tour.

New Delhi:

The BCCI has announced India's U19 squad for the upcoming England tour. The two teams are scheduled to play five One-Day and two multi-day matches on the tour from June 24 to July 23. Ayush Mhatre who has done well for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, has been appointed the captain of the team. Abhigyan Kundu is named his deputy who is also one of the two wicketkeeper picked in the 16-member squad.

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh

Standby Players: Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK)

Schedule

June 24 (Tuesday) - One-Day Warm-Up match at Loughborough University

June 27 (Friday) - 1st One Day at Hove

June 30 (Monday) - 2nd One Day at Northampton

July 2 (Wednesday) - 3rd One Day at Northampton

July 5 (Saturday) - 4th One Day at Worcester

July 7 (Monday) - 5th One Day at Worcester

July 12 (Saturday) to July 15 (Tuesday) - 1st Multi-Day Match at Beckenham

July 20 (Sunday) to July 23 (Wednesday) - 2nd Multi-Day Match at Chelmsford

More to follow...