India A women vs Australia A women, 1st T20 Live Score: India three down chasing 164, Priya Punia key

Kiran Navgire and Priya Punia are in the middle and the match is set to go down to the wire now. India A needs 47 runs off the last four overs.
The match is interestingly poised now with India A 106/3 after 15 overs. They need 58 runs off the last five overs with Priya Punia unbeaten on 52 runs off 47 balls.
Uma Chetry has departed now as Maitlan Brown has struck. India have lost a couple of wickets now and with the run-rate going up, the innings is going nowhere for the women's A team.
Shweta Sehrawat has been dismissed by Sophia Day as India A women lose their first wicket.
Australia A women have finished on 163 riding on quick cameos from Nicole Faltum and Maddy Darke. India would have been happier of the two sides if they had restricted them to below 160 but 163 is still a decent comeback from India with the ball as it looked like Australia Women could get 170-plus with the start they got.
Mumbai all-rounder Sayali Satghare has struck as Charli Knott goes for a 13-ball 16 and Tess Flintoff immediately after her. India would now look to restrict Australia A to below 160.
It took almost 10 overs for India to get their first wicket but not many for the second and even third to come as Saika Ishaque has sent back another set batter Katie Mack and Australia A captain Tahlia McGrath for a golden duck as India are slowly crawling back into the game.
Mumbai Indians and Bengal left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque has dismissed Wilson immediately after she reached her half-century as Australia A have lost their first wicket.
Indian bowlers haven't been able to get past the opening pair for Australia A as the right-handed batter Tahlia Wilson has smashed a wonderful half-century. India will need to make a breakthrough quickly, otherwise it might get tough for the visitors.
Katie Mack, Tahlia Wilson, Charli Knott, Tahlia McGrath (c), Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Maddy Darke, Maitlan Brown, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sophie Day, Kate Peterson
Minnu Mani (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Uma Chetry †, Bist Raghvi, Kiran Navgire, Sajeevan Sajana, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Meghna Singh, Saika Ishaque
The India A women's team has elected to field first after skipper Minnu Mani won the toss in the first T20 against Australia A women's team.
India A women's tour of Australia A kicked off in Brisbane today with the first of the three T20 matches. Welcome to our live coverage of the match from the Allan Border Field as the emerging and fringe players of the Indian women's team take on Australia in their own backyard.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News