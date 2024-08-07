Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
  5. India A women vs Australia A women, 1st T20 Live Score: India three down chasing 164, Priya Punia key
India A women's tour of Australia kicked off in Brisbane with the first T20 of the three-match series on Wednesday, August 7. Led by Minnu Mani, the women's A team will look to get the best out of the players and the experience of facing the Australian team in their own conditions.

India A women are playing Australia A women in the first
Image Source : BCCI India A women are playing Australia A women in the first T20 of the three-match series

The India A women's tour of Australia kicked off at the Allan Border field in Brisbane on Wednesday, August 7. India A women's team is set to take on the Australian A team in three T20s, three 50-over matches and one unofficial Test to cap off what will be a learning experience for the players, who are around the national selection and a few of them, who are in the fringe but performances in Australia could help them make stand out. Follow all the live updates of the first T20 match between India A women and Australia A women-

Live updates :India A women vs Australia A women, 1st T20 Live

  • Aug 07, 2024 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Navgire and Punia in the middle!!

    Kiran Navgire and Priya Punia are in the middle and the match is set to go down to the wire now. India A needs 47 runs off the last four overs.

  • Aug 07, 2024 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India A needs 58 runs off last five overs

    The match is interestingly poised now with India A 106/3 after 15 overs. They need 58 runs off the last five overs with Priya Punia unbeaten  on 52 runs off 47 balls.

  • Aug 07, 2024 10:48 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A women vs India A women Live: India have lost their second wicket, Uma Chetry departs

    Uma Chetry has departed now as Maitlan Brown has struck. India have lost a couple of wickets now and with the run-rate going up, the innings is going nowhere for the women's A team.

  • Aug 07, 2024 10:31 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A women vs India A women Live: Sophia Day dismisses Shweta Sehrawat

    Shweta Sehrawat has been dismissed by Sophia Day as India A women lose their first wicket.

  • Aug 07, 2024 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can India chase it down?

  • Aug 07, 2024 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A women vs India A women Live: Australia finish on 163

    Australia A women have finished on 163 riding on quick cameos from Nicole Faltum and Maddy Darke. India would have been happier of the two sides if they had restricted them to below 160 but 163 is still a decent comeback from India with the ball as it looked like Australia Women could get 170-plus with the start they got.

  • Aug 07, 2024 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A women vs India A women Live: Sayali Satghare gets two in the over now

    Mumbai all-rounder Sayali Satghare has struck as Charli Knott goes for a 13-ball 16 and Tess Flintoff immediately after her. India would now look to restrict Australia A to below 160.

  • Aug 07, 2024 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A women vs India A women Live: Ishaque is on a roll, sends back McGrath for duck

    It took almost 10 overs for India to get their first wicket but not many for the second and even third to come as Saika Ishaque has sent back another set batter Katie Mack and Australia A captain Tahlia McGrath for a golden duck as India are slowly crawling back into the game.

  • Aug 07, 2024 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A women vs India A women Live: Saika Ishaque finally get the breakthrough

    Mumbai Indians and Bengal left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque has dismissed Wilson immediately after she reached her half-century as Australia A have lost their first wicket.

  • Aug 07, 2024 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A women vs India A women Live: Tahlia Wilson slams wonderful half-century

    Indian bowlers haven't been able to get past the opening pair for Australia A as the right-handed batter Tahlia Wilson has smashed a wonderful half-century. India will need to make a breakthrough quickly, otherwise it might get tough for the visitors.

  • Aug 07, 2024 10:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A women playing XI

    Katie Mack, Tahlia Wilson, Charli Knott, Tahlia McGrath (c), Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Maddy Darke, Maitlan Brown, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sophie Day, Kate Peterson

  • Aug 07, 2024 10:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India A women playing XI

    Minnu Mani (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Uma Chetry †, Bist Raghvi, Kiran Navgire, Sajeevan Sajana, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Meghna Singh, Saika Ishaque

  • Aug 07, 2024 10:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India A women elect to field

    The India A women's team has elected to field first after skipper Minnu Mani won the toss in the first T20 against Australia A women's team.

  • Aug 07, 2024 10:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India A women's tour of Australia kicks off today in Brisbane

    India A women's tour of Australia A kicked off in Brisbane today with the first of the three T20 matches. Welcome to our live coverage of the match from the Allan Border Field as the emerging and fringe players of the Indian women's team take on Australia in their own backyard.

