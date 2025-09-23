India A vs Australia A 2nd Test Live: Will IND A vs AUS A be available to watch on TV and streaming in India? After a dull draw in the first unofficial Test on a flat Lucknow wicket, India A and Australia A will hope for a livelier wicket and hopefully a result in the second and final red-ball game. KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will be the big names from the Indian Test team available for the second match.

The first India A vs Australia A turned out to be a dull and drab draw in Lucknow and even though the likes of Sam Konstas, Campbell Kellaway and Josh Philippe from Australia and Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel from the Indian camp scored the big runs, it was such a flat wicket that four days could witness just a little over two innings, which were also declared. Both teams will hope for a bit more sporting wicket and an equal contest between the bat and the ball in the second Test.

Shreyas Iyer, the Indian right-handed batter, who led the side in the first game, will be unavailable as he pulled out of the clash due to personal reasons. Rajat Patidar or Dhruv Jurel is likely to slot in for him into the leadership role while KL Rahul, who is available for the second Test is likely to replace him in the line-up. Indian Test pacer Mohammed Siraj will also be available for the second Test and will be keen to build his red-ball workload before the West Indies series.

For Australia A, captain Nathan McSweeney, who is on the fringes of the national selection, would want to get amongst the runs with the Ashes on the horizon.

When and where to watch the 2nd unofficial IND A vs AUS A Test on TV and OTT in India?

The second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A is scheduled for a 9:30 AM IST start on Tuesday, September 23, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match, unfortunately, will not have a live telecast or streaming in India. The official host broadcaster had earlier confirmed that the matches would be streamed but the red-ball series will go without the telecast.

However, the live scores of the IND-A vs AUS-A match can be followed on the BCCI and India TV websites.

Squads

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (VC & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj

Australia A: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott