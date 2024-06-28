IND-W vs SA-W pitch report, One-off Test: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt ahead of India vs South Africa women's Test in Chennai

IND-W vs SA-W pitch report: India and South Africa will lock horns against each other in the only Test match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium starting on Friday, June 28. After thrashing the Proteas by 3-0 in an ODI series in Bengaluru, the Women in Blue target similar results in the one-off Test.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side proved too strong for South Africa women in the ODI series and will enter the upcoming fixture as clear favourites. India have won both of their previous two Test matches against South Africa but last game was played in November 2014. South Africa will target their maiden Test win when they enter the pitch on Friday but need their best to overcome tough playing conditions at Chepauk.

IND-W vs SA-W, MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium usually offers a spin-friendly surface in red-ball cricket. Fans can expect spinners to dominate the game from Day 2. The average first innings score here is 340 with teams batting first winning 12 of 35 Test matches played at this venue. Reports suggest a red-soil pitch for this Test.

Chepauk, Chennai venue stats

Test Matches: 35

Matches won batting first: 12

Matches won bowling first: 10

Average first innings score: 340

Average second innings score: 339

Average third innings score: 239

Average fourth innings score: 159

Highest total scored: 759/7 by India vs England

Lowest total scored: 83/10 by India vs England

IND-W vs SA-W​ probable playing XIs:

India women predicted playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Satheesh Shubha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

South Africa women predicted playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkulueko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune.