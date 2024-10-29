IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI Live Score: India aim early wickets as Bates, Plimmer look to give Kiwis a good start

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WHITE FERNS IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates

IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: India aim early wickets as Bates, Plimmer look to give Kiwis a good start

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Updates: India's batting has taken a hit in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand with the top-order not turning up in the couple of games so far. With the series on the line, India will have to come up with some better batting plans, especially while chasing. The Indian women's team is still not up to the mark while batting in the second innings and if New Zealand opt to bat first, which they would if they win the toss, the Women in Blue might be under pressure from early on.

The White Ferns came back strongly into the series after losing the opener led by skipper Sophie Devine's all-round effort. If they win the toss again, New Zealand will fancy their chances. Follow all the live updates of the IND-W vs NZ-W third ODI-