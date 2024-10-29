Tuesday, October 29, 2024
     
IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI Live Score: India aim early wickets as Bates, Plimmer look to give Kiwis a good start

India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Cricket Score: New Zealand came back strongly in the second ODI to level the series and take the three-match assignment to a decider in Ahmedabad. The Indian team will be keen on improving their fielding and batting effort as they look to seal the series.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2024 13:48 IST
Image Source : BCCI/WHITE FERNS IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Updates: India's batting has taken a hit in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand with the top-order not turning up in the couple of games so far. With the series on the line, India will have to come up with some better batting plans, especially while chasing. The Indian women's team is still not up to the mark while batting in the second innings and if New Zealand opt to bat first, which they would if they win the toss, the Women in Blue might be under pressure from early on.

The White Ferns came back strongly into the series after losing the opener led by skipper Sophie Devine's all-round effort. If they win the toss again, New Zealand will fancy their chances. Follow all the live updates of the IND-W vs NZ-W third ODI-

  • Oct 29, 2024 1:42 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    UPDATE on Shreyanka Patil from BCCI

  • Oct 29, 2024 1:40 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI Live: Here we go! Bates and Plimmer are in the middle

    Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer, the New Zealand openers are out in the middle and India will be aiming early wickets to not let the visitors run away with a score.

  • Oct 29, 2024 1:18 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India bring back Renuka Singh Thakur

    Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

  • Oct 29, 2024 1:17 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    White Ferns bring in Hannah Rowe

    Playing XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

  • Oct 29, 2024 1:17 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    New Zealand win toss, opt to bat

    New Zealand have won the toss and skipper Sophie Devine had no hesitation in opting to bat. India have their job cut out as they will first have to field well and then chase the total in a series decider. Pressure... pressure!!

  • Oct 29, 2024 1:08 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI pitch report

    A 100 per cent red soil wicket, the pitch No 7. 69m is the straight boundary with 58 and 53m square boundaries on either side. The pitch is dry and hard and is likely to have some extra bounce. It turned in the first couple of games, however, WV Raman on air reckons that team with better power and shot selection is likely to win the decider and the series.

  • Oct 29, 2024 12:59 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can India make it 2-1 in a crucial encounter?

  • Oct 29, 2024 12:59 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Sophie Devine stars for the White Ferns

    Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu, the three grandmas of the New Zealand women's team came up trumps in a spirited performance for the White Ferns with both bat and ball in sultry Ahmedabad. India need to pull some early strings to get the advantage in the decider.

  • Oct 29, 2024 12:58 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India can't be dropping catches this consistently

    It was an oxymoron of fielding effort from India in the second ODI where Radha Yadav was grabbing everything and others probably nothing. Radha single-handedly drove India out of a hole, otherwise the margin of defeat could have been even worse.

  • Oct 29, 2024 12:55 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the series decider between India and New Zealand women

    New Zealand women came back strongly in the second ODI to level the three-match series in Ahmedabad on Sunday led by captain Sophie Devine's all-round effort. India came upon short with the bat in the run-chase and will have to come up with an improved fielding and batting show to be able to seal the series as captain Harmanpreet Kaur can't afford a home series defeat after a premature exit from T20 World Cup. Welcome to our coverage of IND vs NZ third women's ODI live from Ahmedabad-

     

