IND-W vs IRE-W live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Ireland women ODI series live online, on TV?

IND-W vs IRE-W live streaming: After a dominant 3-0 ODI series win against West Indies, the Smriti Mandhana-led Indian women's cricket team is set to host Ireland in the three-match ODI series in Baroda starting on January 10.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 16:53 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 17:50 IST
IND-W vs IRE-W live streaming
Image Source : GETTY IND-W vs IRE-W live streaming details

IND-W vs IRE-W Live: The Indian women's cricket team will clash against Ireland in the three-match ODI series in Rajkot starting on January 10. India pulled off a dominant 3-0 ODI series win against West Indies last month and will be without their rested captain Harmanpreet Kaur against the Gaby Lewis-led Irish side.

In-form Smriti Mandhana will be leading the young Indian side which includes uncapped youngsters Raghvi Bist and Sayali Satghare. The Women in Blue will enter the series as clear favourites having won all of their previous 12 meetings against Ireland women.

IND-W vs IRE-W live streaming and telecast details

  • When is the India vs Ireland women's ODI series scheduled?

The India vs Ireland women's ODI series will begin on Friday, January 10.

  • At what time do the India vs Ireland women's ODI matches begin?

India vs Ireland women's ODI matches will begin at 11:00 AM IST.

  • India vs Ireland women's ODI series​ venue

India vs Ireland women's ODI series will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

  • Where can you watch the India vs Ireland women's ODI series live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs Ireland women's ODI series on the Sports18 Network TV channels.

  • Where can you watch the India vs Ireland women's ODI series online for free in India?

The India vs Ireland women's ODI series is available for free live streaming on the JioCinema application and website for India-based users.

IND-W vs IRE-W squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry (wk), Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare.

Ireland Women Squad: Gaby Lewis (c), Sarah Forbes, Joanna Loughran (wk), Orla Prendergast (vc), Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Rebecca Stokell, Georgina Dempsey, Alana Dalzell, Coulter Reilly.

