WATCH: Ton-up Virat Kohli slams bat on ground in frustration after rare run out in Tests, reaction goes viral

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli smashed his 29th Test century in his 500th international match in the ongoing game against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Kohli, who hadn't hit an overseas Test century for five years finally ended the drought as he got a much-needed big score ahead of the ODI series and then the Asia Cup. Kohli's knock helped India get to a 400-plus total in the first innings batting first, however, his innings ended with an unfortunate run out.

Kohli defended a Jomel Warrican delivery towards short square leg and took off for a run. However, pacer Alzarri Joseph was quick to get to the ball and release even quicker and hit the stumps at the non-striker's end directly. The replays showed that Kohli was out by a few inches as West Indies got a big wicket with a moment of brilliance.

Kohli was disappointed as he walked off shaking his head while blabbering something and slammed his bat onto the ground before he crossed the boundary rope. Kohli's reaction was out of frustration in the way he got out and showed that he wanted to play a long innings. Watch the video here (from 2:29).

Kohli's knock followed by fifties from all-round spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin helped India to get to a big score of 438 runs on a slow Queen's Park Oval surface. West Indies, on the other hand, who were expected to fold up early came up with a dogged response with the bat, tiring Indian bowlers out on a slow surface.

With the rain playing a huge part on Day 3, the visitors could only get 4 more wickets after getting one early on the second day after just 67 overs were bowled due to the rain. Due to inclement weather and the nature of the surface, forcing a win for India will be really difficult as West Indies will be keen to get some points from the game by drawing it.

