IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Here's all you need to know about Queen's Park Oval - Pitch report, records

With pride on the line for West Indies and an opportunity to white-wash the hosts for India, the third and final ODI promises to be an absolute cracker on Wednesday.

Before we dive deep into the action, here is everything you should know about the venue of the third and last ODI.

Will Toss Matter?

Historically, the second innings score at this ground tends to go down. But, from what we have seen in the first two ODIs, teams have been able to get close or chase the target. So, the toss won't matter much. But the captain winning the toss might want to bat first.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is expected to be batting friendly, it can aid spin and get low and slow as the match progresses. This will allow for the spinners to come into play. Wickets with the new ball will be the key here, as a set batter can really take the game away here. The average first innings score at this ground is 220.

Queen's Park Oval - The Numbers Game

Matches won batting first: 31

Matches won bowling first: 35

Highest total recorded: 413/5 by IND vs BER

Highest score chased: 312/8 by IND vs WI

Average 1st Inns scores: 220

Average 2nd Inns scores: 181

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs West Indies on TV, online in India

Here are all the details: ​

When is the 3rd ODI match of IND vs WI?

The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies is on 27th July, Wednesday.

At what time will the 3rd ODI match of IND vs WI start in India?

The match will start at 7:00 PM in India.

Where will be the 3rd ODI match of IND vs WI telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on DD Sports in India.

Where will be the 3rd ODI match of IND vs WI streamed online?

The match can be watched online on the FanCode app in India.

What is the venue of the 3rd ODI match of IND vs WI?

The match will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team India:

Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Team West Indies:

Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.

