IND vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs India match in Colombo

Follow us on Image Source : AP India will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the ODI series and aim to level it in Colombo on Wednesday, August 7

Team India will be up against Sri Lanka for one final time in their bid to level the ODI series in the decider on Wednesday, August 7. India haven't been good enough in the two matches thus far, especially with the bat in the middle overs as the likes of Dunith Wellalage, Charith Asalanka with his off-spin and Jeffrey Vandersay have ruled the roost restricting the Men in Blue with their spin web. With the series on the line, Rohit Sharma and Co will hope to come prepared with better plans to counter spin.

After playing the same team in the first two matches, India might also look at a couple of changes to strengthen their middle and lower-middle order with the bat with the options of Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag available. In both the matches, skipper Rohit Sharma with his quickfire half-centuries ensured that his team got off to a great start but all his effort was undone in the middle and since the same pattern followed for a two games in a row, it might hurt the captain and coach a bit ahead of the decider.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, stand on the heels of a historic series win against India and it will be huge for the team, especially after how they messed up the third T20I and the T20 series on the whole.

My Dream11 team for SL vs IND 3rd ODI

Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Charith Asalanka, Washington Sundar (vc), Dunith Wellalage, Kuldeep Yadav, Jeffrey Vandersay, Khaleel Ahmed

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Kusal Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube/Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj/Khaleel Ahmed