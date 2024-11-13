IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Live Score: Wounded India look for comeback, Ramandeep Singh set for debut

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates

The Indian cricket team will be looking to make a quick comeback from their shock defeat in the last match and take a lead in the four-match series against South Africa on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav's men stumbled on just 124 total in the second T20I as the Proteas bowlers dominated to level the series to 1-1.

Indian team is likely to make some changes to their playing eleven and might hand maiden international caps to either Vijaykumar Vyshak or Yash Dayal at SuperSport Park. South Africa might stick with their winning combination after an impressive all-round performance in Gqeberha.