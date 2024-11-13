Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Live Score: Wounded India look for comeback, Ramandeep Singh set for debut

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates: South Africa pulled off an impressive three-wicket win in the second game to level the four-match home series against India to 1-1 and will enter the upcoming game in Centurion as favourites.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2024 19:54 IST
IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates

The Indian cricket team will be looking to make a quick comeback from their shock defeat in the last match and take a lead in the four-match series against South Africa on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav's men stumbled on just 124 total in the second T20I as the Proteas bowlers dominated to level the series to 1-1. 

Indian team is likely to make some changes to their playing eleven and might hand maiden international caps to either Vijaykumar Vyshak or Yash Dayal at SuperSport Park. South Africa might stick with their winning combination after an impressive all-round performance in Gqeberha.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Scorecard

 

  • Nov 13, 2024 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Kolkata Knight Riders' big-hitter Ramandeep Singh receives his maiden international cap during the pre-match huddle.

  • Nov 13, 2024 7:45 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Match Details

    Match: 3rd T20I of India tour of South Africa 2024

    Time & Date: 8:30 PM IST (5:00 PM Local Time), Toss at 08:00 PM

    Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

  • Nov 13, 2024 7:43 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

  • Nov 13, 2024 7:42 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's T20I game between India and South Africa.

    The Proteas levelled the series to 1-1 with a dominant three-wicket win in the last game and are tipped favourites to overcome the Indian challenge in Centurion.

    The Men in Blue will be looking to make a quick comeback from their defeat and take the lead in the four-match series but need to produce their best performance today.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores and regular match updates here...

