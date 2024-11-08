Friday, November 08, 2024
     
IND vs SA 1st T20I weather report: Will rain interrupt the series opener in Durban?

India will be up against South Africa in the first T20I of the four-match T20 series at Kingsmead in Durban. The young Indian team has had a couple of warm-ups, however, Durban has largely remained overcast the past few days and there is a chance that inclement weather might strike on matchday.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2024 9:00 IST
Durban has been overcast for the last few days and there
Image Source : GETTY Durban has been overcast for the last few days and there are chances of rain on the match day on Friday

India will be up against South Africa in the first T20I of the four-match series in Durban on Friday, November 8. The series was an afterthought as part of a mutual agreement between the BCCI and Cricket South Africa and this is the first time these two teams are locking horns since the fateful afternoon in Barbados on June 29, the T20 World Cup final. The personnel is different for both teams, for India especially, whose most of the players (except T20 specialists) are in or bound for Australia and for South Africa seven out of the 11 who played the final, will be playing.

The context and meaning of the series might not be urgent, however, for the players keen to bump up their market value, would hope for a great outing in these four matches, with the IPL auction set to take place in a couple of weeks. However, Durban hasn't been as great as far as the weather is concerned, even though the teams have had a couple of practice sessions in the lead-up.

As per Accuweather, the morning will be cloudy on Friday, November 8 but no rain. There is a chance of even sun peeping through in the afternoon before it gets dark and the clouds bring rain with them as the evening settles for the sunset. The match is scheduled for a 5 PM start (as per local time) and the rain forecast reaches 46 per cent from 18 around that hour. And throughout the duration of the match, the probability of precipitation stays in the 40s in the Kwazulu-Natal area.

The radar also shows thunderstorms. There is a definite prediction of showers during the match, hence, it's likely that there might be rain interruption, more than one and might even delay the start. However, with the wind blowing across steadily, there is hope that the rain slides away for enough duration for a possible result. At this moment, there is a chance that rain might relent and deny a result, but the possibility of a result is also there. So, keep your fingers crossed!

