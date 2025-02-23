Live IND vs PAK Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025: India on top in Dubai, Pakistan desperate for partnership
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: India aim to take a step closer to the semi-finals berth as they take on underconfident Pakistan, who lost their opening encounter to the Kiwis. Pakistan are in a must-win situation and can't afford a slip-up as a loss will potentially end their challenge.
Live updates :IND vs PAK Live Score and Updates, Champions Trophy 2025
-
3:29 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
Shami is back!!
Mohammed Shami is back on the field for India!! Good news for India!!
-
3:19 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
OUT!!!!
Axar Patel has struck gold!! Wow!! A direct hit at the non-striker's end and Imam-ul-Haq has to walk back!! Pakistan are 47/2 in the 10th over and suddenly, India are looking on top after a poor start with the ball.
-
3:12 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
OUT!!
Babar Azam is OUT!!! Hardik Pandya strikes for India and suddenly, there is jubilation in the camp. It was turning out to be a great start but India have drawn the first blow.
-
2:59 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
Mohammed Shami goes off the field!!!
Well, Well!! Mohammed Shami has gone off the field for India!!! He felt some pain in his ankle in the last over. Indian fans will be praying that he returns to the field soon!!
-
2:55 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
5 Overs Done!!!
A decent start for Pakistan with Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq and the former has looked good hitting a couple of fours.
-
2:36 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
1st Over Done!
Mohammed Shami took the new ball but struggled for control. He bowled as many as five wide deliveries and Pakistan are 6/0.
-
2:27 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
National Anthems are done!!!
National Anthems are done and we are set for live action in five minutes now!! India will look for early wickets like they did against Bangladesh while Pakistan needs to start well.
-
2:18 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
Rohit Sharma's record vs Pakistan in ODIs
Rohit Sharma has scored 873 runs in 19 innings against Pakistan at an average of 51.35 with two centuries and eight fifties. His innings at the top of the order in the chase will be crucial as the pitch will slow considerably later in the match.
-
2:14 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
Virat Kohli's record vs Pakistan in ODIs
Virat Kohli has scored 678 runs in 16 innings at an average of 52.15 with three centuries and two fifties. Can he add another big score to his tally?
-
2:07 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
Playing XIs are here!!
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
-
2:04 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
Toss Update!!!
Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat. A huge toss to win for Pakistan.
-
1:55 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
Boom Boom is here!!
Jasprit Bumrah is in Dubai. He was seen meeting the Indian players ahead of the high-voltage clash. This will definitely boost the morale of the team, especially the bowlers!! India will definitely miss him but Shami stepped up vs Bangladesh and would be expected to do so again
-
1:52 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
What is Head to Head in Champions Trophy?
Pakistan are leading 3-2 in five ICC Champions Trophy clashes against India. Can they extend the lead to 4-2 today and stay alive?
-
1:48 PM (IST)Feb 23, 2025
Welcome!!!
Hello and Welcome to the big ticket clash of the ICC Champions Trophy - It is India vs Pakistan today in Dubai and no wonder the excitement is in the air yet again. This is a must-win clash for the hosts Pakistan while India have a chance to seal their place in the semifinals. Can they do it? Or will it be Pakistan that step up today? Stay tuned to India TV for all the live updates.
Top News
-
PM Modi lays foundation stone of cancer hospital at Bageshwar Dham | All you want to know
-
IND vs PAK Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025: India on top in Dubai, PAK desperate for partnership
-
Atishi named as LoP in AAP legislative party meeting, first woman to hold position in Delhi assembly
-
IND vs PAK: Injury scare for Mohammed Shami as he goes off the field with ankle pain