IND vs NZ 4th T20I pitch report: How will surface at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam play? The fourth T20I between India and New Zealand will take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The hosts currently lead the series 3-0. The focus will be on Sanju Samson and giving more time to the middle order batters.

Visakhapatnam:

India have been a force to reckon with in the shortest format of the game. They have caused havoc in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand and the goal will be to keep up with the momentum and continue with the carnage in the fourth game at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The form of Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will give the team management plenty of confidence, but there are a couple of areas that they would also want to address, leading to the T20 World Cup 2026.

The form of Sanju Samson is one such matter. The Kerala cricketer scored just 16 runs in the first three T20Is and if he fails to improve, Ishan Kishan is likely to replace him in the mega tournament. Also, India’s lower middle order hasn’t been truly tested. So, it won’t be surprising if the hosts make changes to their batting unit, as they did during the first half of the Asia Cup 2025.

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh might be promoted in order to give them enough batting practice leading to the tournament. Rinku, in the meantime, has already proved his mettle with a cracking knock of 44* runs in the opening T20I, but hasn’t featured since.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are expected to make a few changes in the playing XI. James Neesham is likely to be picked after his BPL stint, while Lockie Ferguson is too in contention. The pacer recently featured for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 league. Finn Allen is yet to arrive in India after the BBL, and so, it won’t be surprising if Daryl Mitchell is promoted to the top order, as Devon Conway has been disappointing so far.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, pitch report

The surface in Visakhapatnam usually favours the batters. Hence, a high-scoring encounter is expected in the fourth T20I. Meanwhile, dew has been a topic of discussion in this series but it’s unlikely to affect the match. Yet, bowling first will be ideal. However, since India have already won the series comfortably, they might look to bat first. Anything above 210 runs can be a good total on the board.