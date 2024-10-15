Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
  5. IND vs NZ 1st Test pitch report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium in Bengaluru play?

India will kick off their second Test series in a row and final home assignment in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle in Bengaluru against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 16. The weather hasn't been great in the Garden City and might delay the proceedings with heavy rain predicted.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2024 17:00 IST
Rohit Shara, along with the head coach and other players
Image Source : PTI Rohit Shara, along with the head coach and other players looking ta the surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

India will be up against New Zealand in the first of the three Test matches in Bengaluru starting Wednesday, October 16. The Test players got accustomed to the conditions in the build-up, however, inclement weather meant that the practice session on the eve of the Test match was cancelled. The rain and overcast weather might play a huge role in the outcome of the Test match and affect the conditions in a big way. It will be a closely-fought contest, weather permitting because it was bucketing down throughout the day on Tuesday in Garden City.

India last played a Test match in Bengaluru in 2022 against Sri Lanka and the hosts won the contest by a colossal margin of 238 runs. New Zealand, despite their poor record in the sub-continent, will definitely put up a better fight than a Bangladesh or a Sri Lanka against India, unless it starts turning square from Day 1.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch was labelled poor during that 2022 Test against Sri Lanka as it took away the basic essence of the Test match. That was also the last day-night Test India hosted and maybe that was the reason - matches getting wrapped quickly under lights and not lasting five days. However, this pitch seems much better, has a grass cover on it a little and looks firm from the outside. Since this will be a day game, the batters too will enjoy the surface.

However, the inclement weather and heavy rains might delay the Test match and have a huge say on the surface later on, forcing the captain winning the toss to bowl first. India did well after choosing to bowl first in the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh, but that was one-off and this time it's New Zealand, a much more experienced side in terms of red-ball cricket. With the rain around, the captain winning the toss will be tempted to bowl first.

The surface will be damp definitely but may not be as bad as in 2022 and not as flat as Chennai or Kanpur. The pacers will rule the roost at the venue.

