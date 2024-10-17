IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Rohit Sharma survives close LBW call against Henry; Indian openers tentative

The anthems are done and the Indian openers are in the middle. Murali Karthik and Simon Doull in their pitch report suggested that the ball might nip a bit in the first hour and even the first session and hence Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to be just a tad bit careful.
The outfield looks really sharp and it doesn't feel like it rained at all, reckons Simon Doull. Doull gets joined by Murali Karthik for the pitch report, who suggests that there might be a little dampness and hence, help for the bowlers early on, but underneath it is dry. The pitch is cold since it has been under covers since October 13 but it is hard and after some movement early on, the spinners are likely to come into action.
Playing XI: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke
Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
"Update: Shubman Gill was unavailable for selection of the first Test due to a neck stiffness," BCCI's official handle on X (formerly Twitter).
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first despite the overcast conditions. Rohit admitted that the first hour or the first session might be tricky but general nature of the wicket is that it is a good wicket to bat on here in Bengaluru and wanted to put runs on the board. Tom Latham, the New Zealand skipper too wanted to bat first but was looking to exploit the wet conditions with the ball early on.
It was a day of Bengaluru city being itself. There was rain, drizzle and a lot more of those and the covers dominated the proceedings for most of the opening day. By the time the rain stopped, the officials didn't deem conditions to be match-ready.
The first day of the opening Test match between India and New Zealand was washed out due to incessant rain and bad weather in Bengaluru. The drizzle or the mizzle or the spitting continued throughout the day till almost 3 PM before the officials decided to call it off. The second day has begun with a little sunshine and no rain and hopefully we get a full day's play. Welcome to our live coverage of the first Test on the second day from Bengaluru.
