  5. IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Rohit Sharma survives close LBW call against Henry; Indian openers tentative
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Rohit Sharma survives close LBW call against Henry; Indian openers tentative

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: No play was possible on the first day of the series opener in Bengaluru. The ground had taken in a lot of water for it to get match-ready and by the time the rain stopped, it was too late. The second day starts with hope with no rain and the sun is peeking.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2024 9:43 IST
IND vs NZ 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : BCCI/BLACK CAPS/INDIA TV IND vs NZ 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma survives close LBW call against Henry; Indian openers tentative

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Updates: Round 2, shall we do this? Hopefully, it will be an on-time start on the second day of the opening Test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru. Rain, covers, drizzle - rinse and repeat was how it all took place on Wednesday, October 16 in the Garden City as the garden felt more like a pool with the ground taking in a lot of water. No play was possible on the first day. There were only a couple of occasions when there was some movement around the covers when it had stopped raining. However, the ground had taken in a lot of water for it to get match-ready before the officials decided to call it off. The second day begins with a ray of hope, literally with a sun peeking in just a bit through the clouds and thankfully there is no rain as of now. Follow all the live updates of IND vs NZ 1st Test-

Live updates :IND vs NZ 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

  • Oct 17, 2024 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Here we go! Anthems done and Indian openers are out in the middle

    The anthems are done and the Indian openers are in the middle. Murali Karthik and Simon Doull in their pitch report suggested that the ball might nip a bit in the first hour and even the first session and hence Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to be just a tad bit careful.

  • Oct 17, 2024 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Three spinners for India in cloudy Bengaluru... will it pay off?

  • Oct 17, 2024 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs NZ 1st Test Pitch Report

    The outfield looks really sharp and it doesn't feel like it rained at all, reckons Simon Doull. Doull gets joined by Murali Karthik for the pitch report, who suggests that there might be a little dampness and hence, help for the bowlers early on, but underneath it is dry. The pitch is cold since it has been under covers since October 13 but it is hard and after some movement early on, the spinners are likely to come into action.

  • Oct 17, 2024 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Will Young comes in for Williamson

    Playing XI: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

  • Oct 17, 2024 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Sarfaraz Khan returns for the first time since England series

    Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Oct 17, 2024 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Shubman Gill unavailable for India

    "Update: Shubman Gill was unavailable for selection of the first Test due to a neck stiffness," BCCI's official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

  • Oct 17, 2024 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India win the toss, opt to bat first

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first despite the overcast conditions. Rohit admitted that the first hour or the first session might be tricky but general nature of the wicket is that it is a good wicket to bat on here in Bengaluru and wanted to put runs on the board. Tom Latham, the New Zealand skipper too wanted to bat first but was looking to exploit the wet conditions with the ball early on.

  • Oct 17, 2024 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Good to go, says DK as far as on-time start is concerned on Day 2

  • Oct 17, 2024 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Rain, rain and more rain

    It was a day of Bengaluru city being itself. There was rain, drizzle and a lot more of those and the covers dominated the proceedings for most of the opening day. By the time the rain stopped, the officials didn't deem conditions to be match-ready.

  • Oct 17, 2024 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the first Test

    The first day of the opening Test match between India and New Zealand was washed out due to incessant rain and bad weather in Bengaluru. The drizzle or the mizzle or the spitting continued throughout the day till almost 3 PM before the officials decided to call it off. The second day has begun with a little sunshine and no rain and hopefully we get a full day's play. Welcome to our live coverage of the first Test on the second day from Bengaluru.

