IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Rohit Sharma survives close LBW call against Henry; Indian openers tentative

IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma survives close LBW call against Henry; Indian openers tentative

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Updates: Round 2, shall we do this? Hopefully, it will be an on-time start on the second day of the opening Test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru. Rain, covers, drizzle - rinse and repeat was how it all took place on Wednesday, October 16 in the Garden City as the garden felt more like a pool with the ground taking in a lot of water. No play was possible on the first day. There were only a couple of occasions when there was some movement around the covers when it had stopped raining. However, the ground had taken in a lot of water for it to get match-ready before the officials decided to call it off. The second day begins with a ray of hope, literally with a sun peeking in just a bit through the clouds and thankfully there is no rain as of now. Follow all the live updates of IND vs NZ 1st Test-