IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli leaves Sachin Tendulkar behind, completes 27,000 runs in international cricket

Virat Kohli scripted history as he became the fastest batter in history to get to the 27,000 runs mark in international cricket during his knock on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. Kohli, who returned scores of 6 and 17 in the first Test in Chennai, followed skipper Rohit Sharma And Yashasvi Jaiswal in the aggressive template to get to 35 runs as he finally reached the milestone after surviving a run-out and stump-out as India took a first innings lead in just the 28th over of the innings.

Kohli became the fastest batter and overall only the fourth to reach the milestone of 27,000 international runs. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who got to the landmark in 623 innings. Kohli reached the milestone in his 594th international innings while Kumar Sangakkara (648) and Ricky Ponting (650) were in second and third places respectively.

Fastest to 27,000 runs

594 innings - Virat Kohli

623 innings - Sachin Tendulkar

648 innings - Kumar Sangakkara

650 innings - Ricky Ponting

Most runs in international cricket

34,357 runs - Sachin Tendulkar (India) in 782 innings

28,016 runs - Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) in 666 innings

27,483 runs - Ricky Ponting (Australia) in 668 innings

27,012 runs - Virat Kohli (India) in 594 innings*

25,957 runs - Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) in 725 innings

However, Kohli couldn't stay for long as Shakib Al Hasan in potentially his final Test match got the big wicket. Kohli tried to play an expansive sweep shot but missed the delivery completely as it stayed low and shattered his middle stump. After Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul became the second Indian batter to score a half-century and he did that at a pretty good rate off just 33 balls.

India will hope to take a lead of 150 runs at least to be able to put pressure on Bangladesh in the second innings as they look to push for a result out of nowhere in the Kanpur Test where two full days of play were lost and only 35 overs were possible on the opening day.