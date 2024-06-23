IND vs AUS pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium play?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the IND vs AFG T20 World Cup game in Bridgetown on June 20, 2024

IND vs AUS pitch report: India and Australia will revive their heated rivalry in the ICC tournaments and in the very crucial Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Monday, June 24.

Australia's shock loss to Afghanistan in their last game made things interesting in Super 8 Group 1 with all four teams being in contention to secure a semifinal berth. India need just a point to earn the top-four finish having won their opening two Super 8 games with ease.

Rohit Sharma's men remain favourites to reach the semifinal even with a potential loss against Australia due to their superior net run rate in the points table. Australia require a win and also need a favourable result from Bangladesh's last game against Afghanistan.

IND vs AUS, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium favours bit-hitting batters in T20 cricket. The batting-friendly surface has provided high-scoring games at this venue in this World Cup, including the highest total of 218 by the West Indies against Afghanistan. Bowlers have also managed to find some help with a new ball but it will be the batters' game at this venue in the upcoming clash.

Gros Islet, St Lucia venue T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 40

Matches won batting first: 18

Matches won bowling first: 22

Average first innings score: 145

Average second innings score: 129

Highest total scored: 218/5 by West Indies vs Afghanistan

Highest score chased: 197/7 by Australia vs Pakistan

Lowest total recorded: 72/10 by Bangladesh women vs Sri Lanka women

Lowest total defended: 97/7 by Sri Lanka women vs Bangladesh women

IND vs AUS​ probable playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia predicted playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.