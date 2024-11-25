IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: India on cusp of historic win as Australia unravel at Optus Stadium

Australia will be expecting their best batter, Steven Smith to rise to the occasion and get a hundred on day four. Smith was adjudged lbw in the first innings for nought.
India need seven more wickets to register their first-ever Test win at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between India and Australia. Today is the fourth day of the contest and India need seven more wickets to win. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.
