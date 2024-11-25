Monday, November 25, 2024
     
  5. IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: India on cusp of historic win as Australia unravel at Optus Stadium
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Team India have never registered a Test match win at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Their only red-ball win in Perth came at the WACA during the 2007-08 tour.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2024 7:19 IST
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Live Score.
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Live Score.

Team India are on the top of Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The first Test is heading into day four with India's pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana dictating terms to the Aussie batters. India need seven more wickets to draw first blood in the five-match-long Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This is also India's last assignment in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Match scorecard

  • Nov 25, 2024 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Australia pin hopes on Smudge

    Australia will be expecting their best batter, Steven Smith to rise to the occasion and get a hundred on day four. Smith was adjudged lbw in the first innings for nought.

  • Nov 25, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: 7 wickets remaining

    India need seven more wickets to register their first-ever Test win at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

  • Nov 25, 2024 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between India and Australia. Today is the fourth day of the contest and India need seven more wickets to win. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates. 

