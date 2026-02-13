Advertisement
 Live now

IND A vs UAE Women live cricket score: India A opt to bat in first game of Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Updated:

IND A vs UAE Women live score: India A are batting first as they start their campaign against the UAE Women today in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars in Bangkok. Will UAE be able to restrict the India A batters to a reasonable total or will the Indian batters reign supreme? Follow for live score:

Radha Yadav is the captain of India A Women's team
Radha Yadav is the captain of India A Women's team Image Source : PTI
Bangkok:

IND A vs UAE Women live cricket score: India A will start their campaign in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars today against the UAE, led by Esha Oza. Radha Yadav has been appointed the captain of India A as several Women's Premier League stars have been picked in the squad. Nandni Sharma and Anushka Sharma are some of the stars taking part in the tournament. 

As for UAE, this is a good opportunity for their main team to test themselves against India A and their captain, Esha Oza, will be key for them with both bat and ball. The team is full of Indian origin players and they are getting a rare chance to lock horns against some of the best players in India.

For the unversed, Pakistan A and Nepal locked horns against each other in the opening game of the tournament. Pakistan A did well to post 137 runs batting first and then defended the total successfully to win the match by 30 runs. Their captain Hafsa Khalid won the player of the match for her unbeaten 40-run knock with the bat that helped Pakistan A post a par total on the board.

Squads

United Arab Emirates Women Squad: Esha Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Samaira Dharnidharka, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Udeni Chathurika, Athige Silva, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rinitha Rajith, Archara Supriya, Al Maseera Jahangir, Heena Hotchandani

India A Women Squad: Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav, Nandini Kashyap(w), Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav(c), Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Nandni Sharma, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Sonia Mendhiya, Mamatha Madiwala

India A vs UAE Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND A vs UAE Live Score

  • 12:29 PM (IST)Feb 13, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Players are out in the middle!!

    Players are out in the middle and the action will start soon. Humairaa Kaazi is opening the innings with Vrinda Dinesh for India A. The duo will be looking to give a solid start to the Indian team. UAE's Indhuja Nandakumar is opening the bowling. Here we go!!

  • 12:21 PM (IST)Feb 13, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Squads

  • 12:09 PM (IST)Feb 13, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update is here!!

    India A Women captain Radha Yadav has won the toss and they have opted to bat first. How many runs will India A post now? Pakistan A proved that 137 was way above par against Nepal. Now it is time for the Indian players to showcase their talent. What can they do?

  • 12:07 PM (IST)Feb 13, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    When is the toss?

    The match is set to commence at 12:30 PM IST but the toss will take place around 12 PM. As soon as we get an update, we will bring it to you. It will be an interesting encounter as India Women's talent depth will be tested today. Several Women's Premier League stars have been picked and they can put on a show if given the opportunity.

  • 12:02 PM (IST)Feb 13, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of India A vs UAE match in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars. The match will be played in Bangkok and this is the second encounter of the day. Pakistan A defeated Nepal by 30 runs in the opening game of the game. India A will now be looking to start their campaign on a high and gain confidence ahead of the marquee clash vs Pakistan on Sunday (February 14). Can they do it? Who will win the toss? Stay tuned for all updates.

Top News

