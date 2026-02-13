IND A vs UAE Women live cricket score: India A opt to bat in first game of Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars

Bangkok:

IND A vs UAE Women live cricket score: India A will start their campaign in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars today against the UAE, led by Esha Oza. Radha Yadav has been appointed the captain of India A as several Women's Premier League stars have been picked in the squad. Nandni Sharma and Anushka Sharma are some of the stars taking part in the tournament.

As for UAE, this is a good opportunity for their main team to test themselves against India A and their captain, Esha Oza, will be key for them with both bat and ball. The team is full of Indian origin players and they are getting a rare chance to lock horns against some of the best players in India.

For the unversed, Pakistan A and Nepal locked horns against each other in the opening game of the tournament. Pakistan A did well to post 137 runs batting first and then defended the total successfully to win the match by 30 runs. Their captain Hafsa Khalid won the player of the match for her unbeaten 40-run knock with the bat that helped Pakistan A post a par total on the board.

Squads

United Arab Emirates Women Squad: Esha Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Samaira Dharnidharka, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Udeni Chathurika, Athige Silva, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rinitha Rajith, Archara Supriya, Al Maseera Jahangir, Heena Hotchandani

India A Women Squad: Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav, Nandini Kashyap(w), Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav(c), Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Nandni Sharma, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Sonia Mendhiya, Mamatha Madiwala

India A vs UAE Scorecard