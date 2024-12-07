'If they want to react like that then...': Travis Head on Siraj's wild celebration to his dismissal on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj at Adelaide Oval on December 7, 2024

Travis Head continued his incredible form against India with a potential match-defining century on Day 2 of the second Test match in Adelaide on Saturday. The left-handed batter smashed 140 runs off just 141 balls to put Australia in a dominant position at his home ground.

Head tormented Indian bowlers by smashing the fastest-ever century in day-night cricket history and also witnessed an eventful end to his heroic innings. Mohammed Siraj bowled out Head with a stunning yorker delivery but not before conceding one four and six in the same over.

Red-hot Siraj didn't hide his feelings with another wild celebration on Head's face and signalled the Australian to walk off to the sheds. Both Head and Siraj exchanged angry words to trigger the battle further.

After the game, when asked about his clash with Siraj, Head revealed that he only appreciated the Indian bowler's delivery but was disappointed with the latter's reaction.

"I said well bowled to Siraj, he got a little bit back from me after he pointed me to the shed," Travis Head told broadcasters after the Day's 1 play. "Slightly disappointed with the way that transpired. If they want to react like that and that's how they want to represent themselves, then so be it."

Meanwhile, Head celebrated his third Test century at Adelaide Oval to receive a rapturous ovation from the home fans. He appreciated the crowd and talked about Australia's dominant position ahead of Day 3.

"Nice to get a few runs. Batting has been going nicely for the last few weeks and it was good to get some runs," Travis Head added. "I took my chances, they bowled well, it was a tough wicket and have put the guys in a good position. I could if we did the right things, both sides came in thinking they could dominate, not saying we are dominating just yet but we are in a great position.

"With the quality of quicks they have, got to take chances, with the field up I was going to take my chances. Played really well in some moments. [on the 100 celebration] A newborn boy a couple of weeks ago, would have copped a bit of stick from the missus had I not done that for Harrison."