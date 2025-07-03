If fielding was half as good in previous game, things would have been different: Shubman Gill India captain Shubman Gill reflected on India's fielding performance in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The 25-year-old highlighted that if India would have fielded the same manner in the first Test at Headingley, things could have been different.

Birmingham:

India captain Shubman Gill set several records with his marathon innings of 269 runs in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. With the knock, Gill now holds the record for the most runs by an Indian captain in Test cricket history. Meanwhile, the visitors had a bit of trouble from time to time, but the captain rose to the occasion and played to his merit to help India post 587 runs in the first innings.

India managed to pick three quick wickets of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley to end Day 2. Akash Deep, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah, picked up two, while Mohammed Siraj clinched one. However, it's the fielding effort that’s been one of the highlights of the day. In the first Test at Headingley, India had a poor outing in the field, with Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping three catches and Ravindra Jadeja one.

They have improved significantly in the second Test. Karun Nair, Gill and KL Rahul picked up one catch each in the slip cordon, which helped India be in the driver’s seat after Day 2. After the end of the day, the captain highlighted that and noted that if the effort had been as good in the previous match, India could have won the game.

“Good position to be in. I worked on a few things and at the end of IPL, which is very important before going into Test cricket. Looking at how things have gone so far, it is working for me. I did not take any slip catches for the last couple of days because I was batting, but nice to get those catches. Fielding was very important and we discussed about it that if we were half as good in the previous game, things would have been different,” Gill said.

England trail by 510 runs after Day 2

Joe Root and Harry Brook managed to stitch a 52-run partnership as England posted 77/3 to end the day. With that, England trail by 510 runs.