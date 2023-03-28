ICC WC Super League: 4 teams engaged in battle for 1 spot, here's qualification scenario for 8th place

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A Heated battle is going on for earning a direct entry to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

ICC WC Super League: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is nearly 6 months away as the world gears up for the ultimate glory in International Cricket. 10 teams will play the World Cup in India with 8 being direct qualifiers (including host nation India). Notably, seven teams have earned a direct ticket to the marquee event but there is a heated battle going on between a few full-member nations for the one final automatic qualifier spot in the tournament.

The teams who have directly qualified for the World Cup are - New Zealand, England, India (hosts), Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia and Afghanistan. But former winners West Indies and Sri Lanka along with South Africa and Ireland are not confirmed for a spot and are fighting it out for it.

Qualification scenario of each team for finishing 8th place:

Notably, only 6 ODI matches are remaining in the World Cup Super League with Ireland playing three against Bangladesh, South Africa playing two against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka taking on New Zealand in one ODI.

West Indies - West Indies are currently placed in 8th position in the standings with 88 points from 24 games. But they don't have their fate in their own hands anymore as they have no game left with them.

Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka's 2nd ODI against New Zealand got abandoned due to rain on March 28 and they got 5 points for that. They are now on 9th place with 82 points and have one more Super League match left against the Kiwis. A win will give them 10 points and they will finish at 92, 4 points more than the Windies.

South Africa - South Africa now stand on the 10th spot in the standings and have 78 points to their name. The Proteas face the Netherlands in two Super League games and can finish at a maximum of 98 points.

Ireland - The Irish team is also in the mix for the final spot in the standings. Ireland are on 11th place and has 68 points. They have a three-match ODI series (part of the Super League) against Bangladesh left. If they manage to win all three, they go to 98 tied with where the Proteas can maximum go to. In that case, NRR will come into place. Currently, South Africa have an NRR of -0.410 and Ireland have an NRR of -0.382.

A win gives 10 points to the team

A tie/no result/abandoned match gives 5 points to the team

Remaining fixtures in ICC World Cup Super League:

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on March 31

South Africa vs Netherlands 1st ODI on March 31

South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI on April 2

Ireland vs Bangaldesh 1st ODI on May 9

Ireland vs Bangaldesh 2nd ODI on May 12

Ireland vs Bangaldesh 3rd ODI on May 14

