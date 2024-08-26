ICC reveals revamped fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after event's move from Bangladesh to UAE

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian women's cricket team.

The International Cricket Council on Monday released the revamped fixtures for the women's T20 World Cup 2024 after the event moved from Bangladesh to the UAE. The Women's T20 World Cup, originally scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, will now take place in Dubai and Sharjah.

"The groups and fixtures for this year's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to be staged in UAE, have been revealed," ICC wrote in a statement.

"The groups remain the same with six-time champion Australia drawn alongside 2020 runners-up India, Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, Asian sides Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A of the event that will be held in October," the International board added.

Group B features South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland. The World Cup will take place across two venues - the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland

Here are the tournament's fixtures (All times are in GST. IST is 1:30 hrs ahead of GST)

3 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM

3 October, Thursday, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM

4 October, Friday, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 2 PM

4 October, Friday, India v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM

5 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah, 2 PM

5 October, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM

6 October, Sunday, India v Pakistan, Dubai, 2 PM

6 October, Sunday, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai, 6 PM

7 October, Monday, England v South Africa, Sharjah, 6 PM

8 October, Tuesday, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah, 6 PM

9 October, Wednesday, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai, 2 PM

9 October, Wednesday, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 6 PM

10 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah, 6 PM

11 October, Friday, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai, 6 PM

12 October, Saturday, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2 PM

12 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai, 6 PM

13 October, Sunday, England v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM

13 October, Sunday, India v Australia, Sharjah, 6 PM

14 October, Monday, Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM

15 October, Tuesday, England v West Indies, Dubai, 6 PM

17 October, Thursday, Semi-final 1, Dubai, 6 PM

18 October, Friday, Semi-final 2, Sharjah, 6 PM

20 October, Sunday, Final, Dubai, 6 P