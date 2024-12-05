ICC reprimands West Indies duo for breaching Code of Conduct against Bangladesh during 2nd Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair were reprimanded by the ICC

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales grabbed the headlines during the second and final Bangladesh Test in Jamaica after bowling a spell of 4/5 while bowling 10 maiden overs in the first innings of the game. However, as the game came to an end, more than Seales, his temperament and gestures hogged the limelight and the pacer ended up getting a demerit point added to his name.

ICC reprimanded Seales and spinner Kevin Sinclair, who wasn't even part of the playing XI during the second Test for breaching the Code of Conduct.

"Seales' fine relates to the breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to 'conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game,'" an ICC release stated. Seales was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for "making aggressive gestures towards the Bangladesh dressing room after picking up a wicket" and also got a demerit point added for it being his first offence in a 24-month period. On the other hand, Sinclair was funded 15 per cent of his match fee for using foul language on the opponents.

"Sinclair's actions breached the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to 'disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match.'

"Seales and Sinclair admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC release added.

Bangladesh ended up winning the Test match owing to Jaker Ali and Taijul Islam's heroics with bat and ball respectively and levelled the two-match series 1-1. This was Bangladesh's first Test win in the West Indies in 15 years but both teams are already out of the race to qualify for the WTC final.