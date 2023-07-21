Friday, July 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour reaches Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour reaches Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

ICC revealed the biggest-ever ICC World Cup trophy tour for the 2023 edition which includes visits to 18 countries.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2023 19:09 IST
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 trophy revealed on June 26
Image Source : ICC/TWITTER ICC ODI World Cup 2023 trophy revealed on June 26

ICC revealed the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, July 21. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour was launched on June 26 and is planned to visit 18 countries before the start of the tournament on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

The famous trophy for the upcoming edition was first revealed in Ahmedabad where the organizers launched the silverware 12000 feet above the ground. To increase fans' experience and to give them glimpses of the trophy, the ICC has organized its biggest trophy tour in history.

A trophy has already been to New Zealand, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, and will be in Lucknow for three days. After Lucknow, it will tour United States, West Indies, Pakistan, and a few other countries before returning to India for two days, August 14 and 15. Then it will travel to European countries Italy, and England, and will return to India finally on September 4.

A trophy will be displayed at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday and will be available at select malls on Saturday and Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association CEO Ankit Chatterjee revealed that the state's star spinner Sourabh Kumar will accompany the trophy in the presence of ICC officials and UPCA office bearers. 

Related Stories
IND vs WI Live 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja look to add on India's advantage

IND vs WI Live 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja look to add on India's advantage

Hanuma Vihari denies Madhya Pradesh move, to continue as captain for Andhra in Ranji Trophy

Hanuma Vihari denies Madhya Pradesh move, to continue as captain for Andhra in Ranji Trophy

BCCI provides major injury updates on Jasprit Bumrah and four other stars at NCA

BCCI provides major injury updates on Jasprit Bumrah and four other stars at NCA

Lucknow is selected to host five ICC World Cup 2023 games for the first time as Kanpur previously held ICC tournament matches in 1987 and 1996. Australia will play South Africa in the first World Cup match in Lucknow on October 13 which will be followed by the Australia-Sri Lanka game on October 16.

Sri Lanka and Netherlands, teams who qualified through qualifiers, will lock horns with each other at Ekana Cricket Stadium on October 21. Pakistan and South Africa will face each other in the fourth match in Lucknow while India will take on champions England on October 29 in the last game at the iconic venue.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News