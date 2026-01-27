ICC keeps Bangladesh media on hold after rejecting accreditation for T20 World Cup 2026 in India The ICC is revising its media accreditation process for Bangladeshi journalists after Bangladesh withdrew from the T20 World Cup in India, citing security concerns. Several applications were rejected, prompting the BCB to seek clarification as journalists are asked to reapply.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council has initiated a revision of its media accreditation framework for journalists from Bangladesh planning to cover the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, following Bangladesh’s decision to withdraw its national team from the tournament due to security concerns in the host country.

The development has triggered confusion and frustration among Bangladeshi media professionals, several of whom reported that their accreditation applications were declined. The ICC, however, has indicated that the process is not complete and is being adjusted in response to the changed circumstances surrounding the event.

“There is a reworking of the process since there is a change in the number of requests and the schedules. The accreditation lists are being worked out accordingly,” an ICC source told PTI.

According to information available, around 80 to 90 journalists from Bangladesh had submitted applications for accreditation. ICC sources indicated that even under normal circumstances, the total number of approved applications from a single country would be limited, regardless of whether the national team was participating in the competition.

“If you go by country quota, you can't exceed the number beyond 40. The ICC goes by the recommendations of the home board and accordingly takes a call on applications,” it was said.

BCB takes note of the development

The issue has also drawn the attention of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. In Dhaka, BCB media committee chairman Amjad Hossain confirmed that the board has formally approached the ICC seeking clarity on the matter.

“The decision came only yesterday and we have sought to know [the details]. An explanation has been requested. This is an internal and confidential matter, but to summarise, we wanted to know why this was done,” Hossain commented on the matter.

Sources further revealed that Bangladeshi journalists will now be required to submit fresh accreditation applications. These applications will reportedly be evaluated individually rather than under a collective quota, reflecting the altered status of Bangladesh’s involvement in the tournament.

Despite Bangladesh’s withdrawal, the ICC’s internal assessment reportedly found no security risk for the team in India. Nonetheless, the Bangladesh cricket board opted against traveling. Following that decision, the ICC confirmed Scotland as Bangladesh’s replacement for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on February 7.