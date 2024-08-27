ICC announces revised warm-up fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2024; India to play two matches

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian women's cricket team.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the revised warm-up schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup. The warm-up matches will be played from Saturday (28 September) to Tuesday (1 October) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A total of 10 teams are participating in the forthcoming edition of the marquee tournament and each team will play two warm-up games in the lead-up to the curtain raiser. The warm-up games will not have international T20 status and will see teams play against those who are not in their group for the main tournament.

The warm-up fixtures will allow teams to not only fine-tune their prep before the main tournament but they will also let them test each and every individual of their squad to zero down on their preferred playing XI ahead of their respective campaign openers.

Pakistan and Scotland will play the first warm-up game on September 28 and the second warm-up fixture will be contested between the reigning Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka and their opponents Bangladesh on the same day.

Meanwhile, India will play their first warm-up game against West Indies on September 29 in Dubai and will then square off against South Africa in their second warm-up game on October 1.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixtures: