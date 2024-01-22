ICC announces Men's T20I team of year, four Indians make cut

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian team players.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday revealed the T20I team of the year for 2023 with several biggies making their way into the side. The Playing XI was dominated by the Indians with four of them making cut to the T20I team. T20 beast Suryakumar Yadav was named the captain of the side.

Despite a few senior pros missing the 20-over contests last year, four Indians - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh made it to the team of the year. Two players from Zimbabwe - Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava, one from Ireland - Mark Adair, one from West Indies - Nicholas Pooran, one from England - Phil Salt, one from New Zealand - Mark Chapman and one from Uganda - Alpesh Ramjani, formed the 11-man attack.

Suryakumar Yadav was the third-highest run-scorer of the year with 733 runs to his name but had a better average than the ones ranked above - Muhammad Waseem and Roger Mukasa. The T20 sensation also crossed 2000 runs in the shortest International form in the just concluded year.

Meanwhile, the highest wicket-taker of the year was Alpesh Ramjani as he scalped 55 wickets last year. He became the first-ever player to register over 50 scalps in a single calendar year in T20Is. Notably, other Indians including Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also had a successful year in the format. Bishnoi became the No.1 ranked T20I bowler in the world, while Yashasvi Jaiswal became India's star at the top order. Arshdeep was pretty impressive too with his bowling in the powerplay and also at the death.

T20I team of 2023:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Phil Salt, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Chapman, Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani, Mark Adair, Richard Ngarava, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh