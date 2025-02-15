ICC announces broadcast details for Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Champions Trophy

The upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy 2025 is right around the corner; the marquee event is all set to kick off with Pakistan taking on New Zealand on February 19. The eight best teams in world cricket will hope to put in their best performances and aim to get their hands on the title.

Ahead of the commencement of the event, the ICC came forward and shared the broadcast details for the tournament. In India, the competition will be available to watch on the JioStar network, which will offer the fans a never-before-seen presentation of an ICC event, according to the release.

Furthermore, on the JioStar network, the tournament will be streamed in 16 feeds, including nine languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. It is also worth noting that the Indian sign language feed and the audio descriptive commentary will also be available to stream on JioStar. As for Pakistan, the fans can watch the Champions Trophy through PTV and Ten Sports, and digitally through the Myco and Tamasha apps.

In the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region, the marquee event will be made available to watch on CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2, with streaming available on STARZPLAY. SkySports will be handling the broadcasting duties in the UK, with WillowTV making the tournament available to watch in the USA and Canada. Furthermore, Amazon will be streaming the competition for the Australian fans, with SuperSport being available for South African fans.

With the ICC making sure that the Champions Trophy is made available to the maximum number of regions across the globe, the tournament is set to be a massive affair. Taking place in Pakistan and in the UAE, the Men in Green will hope to defend their title, whereas Team India aim to reclaim the title and repeat their 2013 glory.