'I'd love to take nine wickets but...': James Anderson on chasing Shane Warne's record in his final Test

England's greatest ever and probably the greatest fast bowler ever to play Test cricket, James Anderson is on the heels of his final international game, his 188th Test match. Touted as the James Anderson Test, England will kick off their home summer with a three-match Test series against West Indies, starting at Lord's on Wednesday, July 10. Anderson, who completed the milestone of 700 wickets against India at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala earlier this year, is excited for his final Test and not thinking too much about the record, which is in his sight.

Anderson needs nine more wickets to surpass the late great Shane Warne, who has 708 wickets to his name in the longest format of the game. However, Anderson said that the milestones have never been his focus although he has enjoyed a few that have come along the way but he just wants to contribute for his side in his farewell Test match when asked about the same at the pre-match press conference.

"Obviously, I'd love to take nine wickets but [it's] easier said than done," Anderson said. "As I have said, I'd love to contribute in some way. I've never really been bothered about personal milestones. Obviously they're lovely when they do come along and when you play for a long period of time, they do seem to come along but I am more than happy with the amount of wickets I have taken. I'd love to go out on a positive note, taking one or two wickets at crucial times, helping us win the game."

Speaking about his emotions and how he has taken this whole episode and Anderson was quick to mention that he is trying not to think too much about the game and focus is only on bowling well and win the match for his side while saying that his other focus is to stop himself from crying over the next five days.

"I'm trying not to think too much about the game itself yet, or certainly how I'd feel about it," he said. "I'm trying to be as focused as I can. The big thing for me this week is wanting to play well, bowl well and get a win. That's what I'm trying to focus on really. I'm sure the emotions during the week will change, but right now that's what I'm trying to focus on to stop myself crying.

"It's really impossible to say. I probably thought before the last away Ashes that I wouldn't make [it] 18 months before that because of the way the game is and the age I was getting to. I can completely understand the decision and the way the team and management want to go. As I've said, the last couple of months I've made peace with that and I'm excited to see what the future holds," Anderson on being content with his decision and about unsurity of lasting 18 more months for the away Ashes in Australia in 2025/26.