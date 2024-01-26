Friday, January 26, 2024
     
Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal smashes fastest 300 in first-class cricket history

Tanmay Agarwal smashed 323* off 160 balls to register the fastest triple hundred in first-class history during Hyderabad's ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh at NexGen Cricket Ground on Friday.

Hyderabad cricketer Tanmay Agarwal scripted history in First-Class cricket by smashing the fastest triple century on Friday, January 26. He took only 147 balls to reach the 300-run mark during Hyderabad's Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Arunachal Pradesh at NexGen Cricket Ground. 

The 28-year-old left-handed opener remained unbeaten on 323* off 160 balls at the end of the day's play. He registered 33 fours and 21 sixes as Hyderabad posted a total of 529/1 in just 48 overs. 

Tanmay broke South African cricketer Marco Marais's record of fastest triple hundred in red-ball cricket. Marais had smashed a 191-ball triple century for Border in South Africa's domestic first-class cricket game against Eastern Province in 2017.

More to follow...

