How to book tickets for India vs Bangladesh 1st Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai? Check here

India are set to kick off a long Test season with as many as 10 matches lined up in the next four months. The Men in Blue are gearing up to face Bangladesh for a two-match series at home from September 19 onwards as Chennai awaits to host the two sides.

The tickets for the series opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium are now out on sale. Fans would love to watch their favourite stars in action at Chepauk. Notably, the season tickets for the complete match are available on Paytm Insider starting from Rs 1000 with the most expensive ticket being sold at Rs 10000.

Step-by-step guide for booking the season ticket for the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test

Step 1: Users need to log in or sign up to the Paytm Insider and search for the match

Step 2: Click on Buy now

Step 3: A window of the ground seating will pop up

Here you will see ticket prices varying from Rs 1000 to Rs 1250, Rs 2000, Rs 5000 and Rs 10000 according to the tier you choose

Step 4: Select the tier or click on the price range you want to select

Step 5: After selecting the tier, you will need to select the exact seats that you want to book

Step 6: Click on 'add to cart'

The payment details window will pop up where you will get to know the exact amount to be paid

Step 7: Enter the details asked for the ticket invoice

Step 8: Choose the payment method from a variety of options like Paytm, UPI, Card, Net Banking or EMI and that is it

This will be the first Test match between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Bangladesh have played only two ODIs at Chepauk and those were not against India. The Bangla Tigers faced New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023, while their previous game at the venue was against Kenya in 1998.

Following the opener in Chennai, Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27 onwards. Both the matches are part of the World Test Championship cycle 2023-2025.