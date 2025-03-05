How much will Rachin Ravindra earn in IPL 2025? Rachin Ravindra smacked a scintillating century against South Africa in the Champions Trophy semi-final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Check out his IPL team and salary in the 2025 edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Rachin Ravindra played an outstanding knock of 108 runs off 101 deliveries in the Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Despite losing his opening partner Will Young early, the 25-year-old didn’t change his template and built a terrific partnership of 164 runs with Kane Williamson. The duo played an instrumental role, scoring a ton each to help New Zealand post 362 runs in the first innings.

Rachin has established his authority for New Zealand, delivering standout performances in high-stakes ICC tournaments. He has hit five centuries in ODI cricket so far and interestingly, all of them were in ICC tournaments. At this point, no other player has more centuries in ICC tournaments than Rachin.

His form will be vital for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the 2024 edition of the competition, the youngster had a blistering start but couldn’t retain his spot in the playing XI, after a few poor performances. He made 222 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 160.86 and following which, CSK decided not to retain the cricketer.

However, in the IPL 2025 mega auction, the five-time champions once again showed interest and bought him for INR 4 crore. Chennai straightaway showed interest when his name was called and had a small battle with Punjab Kings, who bid INR 3.20 crore to buy the player. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side stopped the bidding way and instead used the RTM card to buy back Rachin.

Notably, PBKS was handed the opportunity to place their final bid and the franchise made an offer of INR 4 crore but CSK decided to match the amount. Now, he will compete with national teammate Devon Conway for the opening spot. Last year, the New Zealand international missed the season, owing to a fractured left thumb.