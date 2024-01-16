Tuesday, January 16, 2024
     
  How has team India performed at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru?

The third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan is set to be played on January 17 (Wednesday) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The hosts have already won the series but with this being the last match for the team before the T20 World Cup, India will look to try out a few things.

Aditya Kukalyekar January 16, 2024
IND vs AFG
Image Source : GETTY Crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

The three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan is set to conclude on January 17 with the final game to be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The hosts won the first two matches pretty comfortable chasing below-par totals comfortably. They will be aiming to cleansweep Afghanistan who have been impressive in patches but that is not enough to go past a strong Indian outfit at home.

As far as the record of the men in blue in Bengaluru is concerned, it is mixed with three wins and as many losses in seven matches so far. India have faced teams like Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan and South Africa at the venue and will be locking horns against Afghanistan for the first time here in T20Is. Interestingly, the Afghanistan team had played its first ever Test match in Bengaluru only against India.

Team India has beaten Australia (once), Bangladesh and England in three matches and have lost to Australia, Pakistan and South Africa once each while one encounter against the Proteas was washed out. It is not a record to boast of for India at this venue especially in the shortest format.

Team India in Bengaluru

Matches Played - 7

Won - 3

Lost - 3

NR - 1

India and Australia locked horns in a T20I here on December 3 last year and defended 160 runs in a thrilling encounter. Shreyas Iyer slammed a half-century scoring 53 while Axar Patel hit 31 crucial runs to propel India to 160 in their 20 overs. In response, Australia fell short despite Ben McDermott scoring 54 runs off 36 balls. Axar Patel was named the player of the match for his excellent all-round show.

