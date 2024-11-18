How did India perform when Jasprit Bumrah captained the team in Test cricket?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players.

Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead India in the first Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series as Rohit Sharma will be missing the series opener in Perth. India's regular Test captain Rohit stayed back in India for the birth of his second child and will not be available for the first Test of the five-match series.

Much before the start of the series, speculations over Rohit's availability were rife and now it has been clear that he will miss the series opener and will travel to Australia ahead of the second Test in Adelaide. India head coach Gautam Gambhir had earlier confirmed that Bumrah would be leading the team if Rohit missed out. "Bumrah is vice-captain; if Rohit is not available, he is going to be lead in Perth," Gambhir had said in the pre-departure press conference.

With India gearing for the first Test of the series under Bumrah, it is a must to know that the speedster has had a bit of taste at the helm of the Indian Test team.

Jasprit Bumrah led India in a rescheduled Test against England

Speedster Bumrah has led the Indian team in a rescheduled Test in England in 2022. India locked horns against England in a five-match series, however, the series was halted after four games due to Covid-19. India led the series 2-1. The final Test was rescheduled to next year in July. As Rohit Sharma was diagnosed with Covid-19 before the rescheduled Test, Bumrah led the Indian team in that game.

The visitors looked for a famous series win in Birmingham but Jonny Bairstow's twin centuries, under the new regime of Bazball, halted their march. Led by centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, India scored 416 in the first innings. The Indian pacers had a great time in the middle and folded the hosts for just 284, taking a lead of 132. Bumrah's men were the favourites to clinch the game and the series and then made 245, setting a daunting target of 378.

Tall stood Bairstow and Joe Root. Both the players slammed centuries and took the hosts comfortably home with seven wickets in hand. The series was levelled and India had themselves to blame.

This was the only Test Bumrah has led the Indian team in. With the BGT sitting on the horizon, Bumrah will want to correct his short stint as India's Test captain and get a W against the team's name.