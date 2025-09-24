How can Bangladesh still qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after loss to India in Super Four? India have qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final after their win over Bangladesh in Dubai. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have been knocked out. Here is how Bangladesh can still qualify for the Asia Cup final after their loss to India.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh's rise in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 came to a pause as India defeated them at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The Men in Blue became the first team to make their way into the final as they carried their unbeaten run in the tournament with five wins in as many matches.

India bowled the Bangla Tigers out on 127 despite Saif Hasan's valiant 69 that saw him get as many as four lifelines. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball as he took three wickets in his four overs for just 18, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah also scalped two each.

India completed their fifth win and made their way into the finals, and will now await the team that they will face on Sunday. Despite this loss, Bangladesh are not out of contention for a spot in the summit clash.

How can Bangladesh qualify for Asia Cup final after loss to India?

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are still very much in the race for the Asia Cup final. They have two points from two matches in the Super Four and are placed third in the points table behind Pakistan, who also have two points from as many games, but with a better Net run rate.

Sri Lanka are out of contention for a place in the final. Now, only Pakistan and Bangladesh are in the running for the second spot. Meanwhile, both teams will face each other on Thursday in their last Super Four games. So, the clash between the two teams will be a virtual semifinal, and the winner will reach the final, while the loser will be eliminated.

Coming to the clash, India had earlier made 168/6 on the back of strong knocks from Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya. Abhishek put up another big knock of 75 from 37 balls, while Gill made 29 from 19 deliveries. Hardik gave the finishing touches as he scored 38 from 29 balls.