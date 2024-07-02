'He will get it in 6th attempt': Viral 8-year-old post predicted Virat Kohli will win T20 World Cup in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X Virat Kohli finally completed his ICC trophy cabinet in white-ball cricket after India won the T20 World Cup in Barbados

Virat Kohli, the leading run-getter in T20 World Cups, ended his career on a high note with a trophy in his hand as India beat South Africa in the final to win the tournament for a second time. Kohli, who won the Under-19 World Cup as a captain, ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013 now has won every trophy there was to be won in white-ball cricket at the highest level.

This was Kohli's sixth T20 World Cup and the leading run-getter in tournament history finally got his hands on the elusive trophy. Many drew parallels between Kohli's achievement and the 2011 World Cup win for Sachin Tendulkar since that was also his sixth World Cup. With Kohli winning it now in 2024, an eight-year-old post has gone viral which predicted that the former India captain will win the T20 World Cup in his sixth attempt.

"Maybe WT20 is that one title that will elude Kohli and he will finally get it in his 6th attempt.. 1996 and 2003 done already.." the post said dated March 31, 2016. The user drew parallels between how the previous ODI World Cups had gone for Sachin Tendulkar before he finally won it in 2011 and T20 World Cups for Kohli.

India fell short on the final hurdle in both the 1996 and 2003 editions with Tendulkar being the highest run-getter in both of them. Similarly, Kohli was the leading run-getter in both 2014 and 2016 editions of the World T20 before finally winning it in 2024.

Immediately after winning the Cup, Kohli announced that it was his last T20I for India and similarly for captain Rohit Sharma and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Kohli was the player of the match in the final for his knock of 76 runs off just 59 deliveries.