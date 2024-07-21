Harmanpreet Kaur shares strategy with bat during win over UAE in Women's Asia Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet Kaur's India bagged their second successive win over UAE at the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Sunday, July 21. The Women in Blue made light work of their opponents with a huge 78-run win, their sixth biggest in the format in terms of runs.

For the first time, India breached the 200-run margin in T20Is since playing their first game in 2006. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh were at the center point of the record total for the Women in Blue.

But this score came after India were put in a spot of bother, going down 52/3 inside the powerplay. From that stage, the Women in Blue reached 201/5 with Richa Ghosh making a 29-ball 65, while Harmanpreet made 66 from 47 deliveries. India skipper Harmanpreet has opened up on the team's strategy while batting.

"Yeah I'm absolutely fine (she was off the field towards the end). Great feeling. When Jemi and I were batting, we spoke that we had to run hard rather than just going for risky shots. Our focus was on getting 7-8 runs per over. When Richa came, I just told her to keep watching the ball and see how the wicket is playing. She batted beautifully. My role was just to stay on the pitch and keep rotating strike. Whenever loose balls come, convert them to the boundary. Credit to Richa. Because of her we reached the target," Harmanpreet said in the post-match interview after the win.

Ghosh was named the Player of the Match for her blistering knock. She heaped praise on Harmanpreet Kaur for guiding her. "Really happy. When I'm playing with Harry di, she guides me about how the ball is coming on. When the opportunity comes to me, I want to just deliver what I know and what I'm practicing. First four from the cover drive was the favourite moment. Yeah I'm feeling good (recovery from concussion)," she said after the match.