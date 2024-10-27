Harmanpreet Kaur highlights India need to work on batting after losing to New Zealand in 2nd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN Indian cricket team.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team suffered a 76-run loss in the second ODI against New Zealand after the Women in Blue were bowled out for 183 in the 260-run chase in Ahmedabad. No.9 batter Radha Yadav was the leading run-scorer of India's innings as she put up a valiant fight, scoring 48 runs in the run chase. However, the effort went in vain as the White Ferns have levelled the three-match series.

Speaking after the loss, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur highlighted that the team needs to work on the batting. "We weren't up to the mark. These girls look ready and keen to do well for the country. Batting is something that we really need to work on and if we do that we can win the series," Kaur said after the match.

The Indian players dropped several catches and gave lifelines to the opposition players. Kaur stressed on the matter but said that the target was still achievable. "I think we gave away too many runs and dropped too many catches but I think it was still a chaseable target but we didn't bat well. Good to see Radha and Saima do well with the bat. We kept losing wickets in the chase. We will look to build partnerships next game," she said.

Radha was the star for India. She did everything she could have on the field. The left-arm spinner picked up four wickets, took three catches including two stunners and then scored 48. She partnered with Saima Thakor for a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket. The stand is now the third-highest in the world for the ninth wicket.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was 'pretty happy' with the game. "Pretty happy with the way the game went. We spoke about playing good cricket for long periods and we did that. We spoke about making sure to build partnerships. The way Green and Gaze came out and played got us to a competitive score after the platform was set early on," Devine, who was named player of the match after making 79, said.

"It's always hard when you lose someone of the quality of Amelia Kerr. When you are taking regular wickets it helps that you can have faith in the other bowlers available to you. It is about backing up performances like tonight.

Exciting challenge awaits us on Tuesday," she added.